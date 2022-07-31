LAPD in standoff with suspect near Hollywood Farmers' Market

An apartment building near the Hollywood Farmers' Market is being evacuated Sunday morning as the Los Angeles Police Department attempts to make contact with a suspect they say is yelling and throwing items from his apartment balcony, authorities said.

The active situation is happening in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street.

LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the area near the farmers' market around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."

According to the LAPD, there are no gunshot victims.

The farmers' market is currently closed due to this "emergency situation." Officials with the farmers' market said its vendors and staff are safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.