LAPD receives record number of applicants

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday that the Los Angeles Police Department received more than 1,200 applications to join the department. This marks a two-year high in the number of applicants and tops nationwide trends.

The department also reported a significant increase in the number of qualification exams administered and the number of candidates participating in the department's hiring process assistance program.

The increase in applications and interest follows the department's efforts in recruiting and retaining officers over the past several months.

"We are continuing our work to make Los Angeles' neighborhoods safer as more and more applicants are expressing interest in serving our communities," said Bass. "It's good to see trends evolving as we continue to focus on recruiting and retaining officers to the department."

In 2023, Bass and the City Council approved a multi-year contract with the union representing LAPD police officers, sergeants, detectives and lieutenants.

According to officials, violent crime and homicides were down during Bass's first year in office, when compared to the year prior.

"Public Safety jobs are the highest calling in public service and I am optimistic regarding this surge in interest in protecting and serving the people of Los Angeles," said President of the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners Dr. Erroll G. Southers.

Since 2017, over 400 LAPD officers have left the force during their first year and a half of duty, officials said. A significant number of officers join other agencies before serving 10 years.