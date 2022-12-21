LAPD: Possible road rage shooting under investigation in North Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A possible road rage shooting investigation is underway Wednesday in North Hollywood.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened just before 8 a.m. in the area near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Strathern Street.
SkyFOX video over the scene shows a bullet hole on the front passenger door of the car.
No one was injured, police said.
Authorities are reportedly searching for a Porsche SUV that may be involved.
The investigation remains ongoing.