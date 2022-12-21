Expand / Collapse search

LAPD: Possible road rage shooting under investigation in North Hollywood

By Alexa Mae Asperin
North Hollywood
The LAPD is investigating.

LOS ANGELES - A possible road rage shooting investigation is underway Wednesday in North Hollywood. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened just before 8 a.m. in the area near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Strathern Street. 

SkyFOX video over the scene shows a bullet hole on the front passenger door of the car.

No one was injured, police said. 

Authorities are reportedly searching for a Porsche SUV that may be involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.