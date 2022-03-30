LAPD police dog sniffs out over 100 lbs. of meth, heroin

Way to go, K9 Keisa!

This crime-fighting K9 is getting some praise after she sniffed out over 100 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin in the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared photos of K9 Keisa smiling in front of her latest bust.

"Saving lives, reducing overdoses, violent and property crime!" LAPD tweeted.

No further details of the seized narcotics or bust were immediately available.

