LAPD officers, civilian injured in South LA crash

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers and one civilian were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened around 5:19 a.m. Thursday, near the intersection of W. Florence Avenue and Vermont Avenue in South LA. According to officials, the police cruiser was responding to a robbery alarm. The cruiser's sirens and lights were on at the time of the crash.

SkyFOX was above the scene Thursday morning. The cruiser could be seen on the side of the road, having partially gone through a fence. A red vehicle was seen on the other side of the road, near a local car wash.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics offered assistance to both officers and the civilian. All three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to FOX 11's Stu Mundel. LAPD is investigating the incident.

