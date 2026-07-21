Cleanup set to begin at downtown Los Angeles' 'Graffiti Towers'

The Brief Graffiti removal at the Oceanwide Plaza "graffiti towers" could begin as early as Wednesday under the property's proposed new ownership. KPC Development Co. has committed to funding and completing comprehensive remediation work within three months if the sale is approved. City leaders say cleaning up the long-vacant property is an important step toward revitalizing downtown ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.



The infamous "graffiti towers" in Downtown Los Angeles are on track for a much-needed cleanup that could start as early as Wednesday.

City leaders say graffiti removal and remediation are set to begin as part of the new chapter for the property.

For years, people have had a lot to say about one of the biggest eyesores in Downtown Los Angeles, but it's about to get a whole new look.

Mayor Karen Bass announced graffiti removal and blight abatement will begin following a confirmation hearing for the sale of Oceanwide Plaza, known to many as the "graffiti towers."

"It would be nice to kind of see them all cleaned up, give them a nice fresh touch," one resident told FOX 11.

The city says the proposed buyer, KPC Development Co., has "committed to immediately begin comprehensive remediation work, to be completed within three months."

Construction stalled in 2019 after the Chinese developer of the project ran out of money.

Since then, FOX 11 has reported on arrests tied to break-ins and stunts people have done on the towers, including someone walking a tightrope between the towers.

But residents have long wondered who would cover the cost of the graffiti removal.

The Mayor's Office confirmed that the proposed buyer will fund the graffiti abatement, not the city. The office also said there should be graffiti removal teams on-site Wednesday.

The overall effort, according to the Mayor's Office, is aimed at revitalizing downtown ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

"Seeing that we're going to have a large influx of people coming to the city, some for the first time, it would be nice to have a nice clean image to kind of portray how LA really is," one resident said.

Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, who represents the downtown area, shared the following statement in a release:

"The selection of KPC Development Co. represents a meaningful step forward and an opportunity to turn the page on a project that has remained unfinished for far too long," Jurado said. "As the sale process moves ahead, we look forward to seeing the graffiti removed and the development of a clear plan to resume and complete achievable construction. Downtown residents deserve to see this property transformed into a source of housing, jobs, investment, and economic opportunity that reflects the energy and promise of Downtown Los Angeles. My office will continue working collaboratively with City departments, the new ownership team, and community stakeholders to support steady progress, clear communication, and the successful completion of this long-awaited project."