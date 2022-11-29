LAPD seeks public's help after woman raped while hiking on trail along Mulholland Drive in Encino

Two weeks after officials said a woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight while hiking on a trail along Mulholland Drive in the Encino area, the Los Angeles Police Department has asked for the public's help with the investigation.

LAPD officials said the assault happened around noon on Monday, Nov. 21. The victim was hiking along the Upper Canyonback Trail located at the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive when the suspect approached her from behind.

He forced her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, police said.

During a press conference on Monday, Dec. 5, LAPD investigators asked anyone who was in the area or may have seen anything suspicious to come forward with information.

Hiking trail off Mulholland Drive in Brentwood. (FOX 11)

The suspect is described as being a White or Hispanic man in his 30s with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

The LAPD said they cannot release further details without compromising the investigation.

The LAPD also reemphasized to Angelenos to hike in pairs, carry a fully charged cell phone, and always tell loved ones where they are going.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Hampton, West Valley Detective Division at 36817@lapd.online or 818-374-7717. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

