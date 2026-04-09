LAPD searching for man accused of stabbing his parents in Woodland Hills

The Brief The LAPD is searching for 32-year-old Adam Courtney Brown, who is accused of stabbing both his parents multiple times on Monday morning. The stabbing left both victims with significant, life-threatening injuries; they are currently stable, police said. Brown is known to use public transit and has potential ties to Hollywood, Palmdale, and the Woodland Hills area.



Los Angeles police have launched a citywide search for a man accused of stabbing his parents earlier this week in the San Fernando Valley.

What we know:

On Monday, April 6, officers from the LAPD Topanga Division responded to a stabbing report along Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills.

At the scene, they discovered two individuals—identified as the suspect's parents—suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators determined that the suspect, 32-year-old Adam Courtney Brown, inflicted "significant life-threatening injuries" on the victims before running away.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital and are currently in stable condition, according to authorities.

Brown is known to use public transportation and police say he may also have ties to Palmdale, Hollywood, and the Woodland Hills areas.

What we don't know:

The specific motive behind the attack remains unclear, as does Brown's current location or his intended destination.

Authorities have not specified if Brown is currently armed with the weapon used in the assault.

What they're saying:

In a public statement, police emphasized that Brown is considered to be dangerous and should not be approached.

Detectives are working with transit authorities to review surveillance footage in hopes of tracking his movements through the LA Metro system.

What's next:

The search for Brown remains active.

The LAPD Topanga Division’s Major Assault Crimes unit is currently processing evidence and following up on leads provided by the public.

Residents in the Hollywood and Palmdale areas are encouraged to keep a lookout for individuals matching Brown's description in and around transit stations.

What you can do:

If you see Brown, do not attempt to contact or detain him. Call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the LAPD Topanga Division at 818-756-3264.