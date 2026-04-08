Arson suspect arrested after massive fire destroys Kimberly-Clark facility in Ontario

The Brief A massive six-alarm fire destroyed a 1.2-million-square-foot Kimberly-Clark distribution center in Ontario early Tuesday morning. Police arrested 29-year-old Chamel Abdulkarim , an employee of a third-party distribution partner, on suspicion of felony arson. While no injuries were reported among the 20 employees onsite, the building and its contents are considered a total loss.



A devastating six-alarm structure fire ripped through a Kimberly-Clark distribution center in Ontario Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of an employee on suspicion of arson.

While the 1.2-million-square-foot facility suffered a total loss, including a roof collapse, authorities confirmed that all 20 employees present during the blaze escaped unharmed.

What we know:

Ontario police have identified the suspect as Chamel Abdulkarim, a 29-year-old resident of Highland.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kimberly-Clark employee detained on suspicion of arson after massive Ontario warehouse fire

While initially believed to be a Kimberly-Clark staffer, officials clarified he is an employee of NFI Industries, a third-party distribution partner.

The backstory:

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at the facility located near Eucalyptus and South Hellman Avenue.

The building was filled with highly combustible household paper products, such as Kleenex and toilet paper, which acted as "fuel" for the flames.

Despite an active internal sprinkler system, the fire grew "exponentially very quickly," forcing more than 150 firefighters from multiple agencies to retreat to a defensive, exterior-only strategy.

Abdulkarim was detained after being reported missing during the initial evacuation and is currently being held without bail on multiple arson-related felony charges.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined the specific motive behind the fire.

While the Ontario Police Department is actively monitoring Kareem’s social media activity for potential clues, they have not released the specific contents of those posts.

Additionally, the exact method used to ignite the paper products remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

"We are aware of the fire at our distribution center in Ontario, California earlier today," Kimberly-Clark said in a statement on Tuesday. "Safety is our top priority, and we can confirm there are no reported injuries. The facility is operated by a third-party partner, and we are working closely with them and local authorities."

What's next:

The facility and its contents have been declared a total loss, and several big-rig trucks at the loading docks were also destroyed.

Fire crews remain onsite to manage hotspots using thermal imaging drones.

Residents in the surrounding area should expect continued smoke and falling ash.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding the start of the fire or tips related to the investigation, contact the Ontario Police Department's investigative tip line at (909) 986-6711.