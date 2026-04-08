The Brief Dashcam video captured ICE agents shooting an alleged gang member during an attempted arrest near Interstate 5 in Patterson. Officials said the suspect, Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, used his vehicle as a weapon, prompting agents to fire in self-defense. Mendoza was taken to a hospital; his lawyer said that ICE possibly got the wrong man.



Dashcam video captured the moments Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents opened fire Tuesday on an alleged gang member near Interstate 5 in Patterson, California.

Federal agents were attempting to arrest Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, an alleged 18th Street gang member wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection with a murder, ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement.

Lyons did not provide details about the killing, and an agency spokesman did not respond to requests for additional information.

The U.S. Department of Justice has described the 18th Street gang as one of Los Angeles’ largest street gangs, with members from the United States, Mexico and Central America.

However, Hernandez's attorney, Patrick Kolasinski, told the Associated Press and KCRA that "Mr. Hernandez is not, and has never been a gang member, and is instead a caring father who was on his way to work when he was stopped."

Kolasinski added that ICE may have mistaken him for someone else with a similar name.

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Confrontation caught on camera

Local perspective:

Dashcam footage from a passing vehicle showed several unmarked, dark-colored vehicles with flashing lights in the windshield pulled to the side of the road in Stanislaus County.

At least three federal agents surrounded what appeared to be a crossover-style vehicle. The driver then reversed, striking one of the federal vehicles, before accelerating forward and making a partial U-turn.

Agents appeared to point their weapons at the moving vehicle as the driver, identified as Hernandez, drove over a median divider. One agent was seen jumping out of the way before the vehicle came to a stop.

Kolasinski told the Sacramento Bee that he disagrees with ICE's characterization of events, and sees Hernandez backing away from officers before driving away across the center median.

Officials say vehicle was used as weapon

What they're saying:

As officers approached, Hernandez "weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run an officer over," Lyons said.

ICE agents fired "defensive shots to protect themselves, their fellow agents and the public," he said.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital.

Lyons said the operation to locate Hernandez was targeted.

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Investigation ongoing

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said no local law enforcement agencies were involved in the incident, which was reported around 8:30 a.m.

Following the shooting, on- and off-ramps at Interstate 5 and Sperry Avenue were closed and expected to remain shut down for the rest of the day.

Aerial images showed multiple officials, some wearing cowboy hats, standing near vehicles cordoned off with crime scene tape beneath an overpass.

FBI agents were also on scene, focusing on a black four-door vehicle that appeared heavily damaged, with multiple bullet holes in the windshield.

Authorities have not said how many shots were fired or how many officers discharged their weapons.

At a Tuesday afternoon news conference, sheriff’s officials and the FBI declined to provide further details, saying the investigation would take time, but it is open and active. Officials asked anyone with video or information to submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.