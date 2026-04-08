Homeless encampment in South Los Angeles threatening kids' walk to school

The Brief Parents and residents near 61st Street Elementary School say a nearby homeless encampment continues to create unsafe conditions for children despite repeated complaints and a recent cleanup. Neighbors report ongoing issues including trash, drug activity, and inappropriate behavior along a route children use to walk to and from school. Community members say city responses have been ineffective and are calling for a long-term solution to protect students.



Longstanding safety concerns are resurfacing outside a South Los Angeles elementary school, where parents say hazardous conditions tied to a nearby homeless encampment continue to put children at risk.

Only on FOX 11, residents near 61st Street Elementary School say the situation persists despite repeated complaints and a recent city cleanup effort.

According to neighbors, an encampment located near the 110 Freeway underpass -- about a block from the school -- was cleared by city crews Wednesday. However, within hours, people began returning to the area.

"They come back within an hour. Some just said they’re just waiting to clean up and they’ll come back. That’s how bad it is," said Karen Gutierrez, a concerned parent.

Parents and residents describe the area as filled with tents, trash, drug activity , and other concerning behavior along a route frequently used by children walking to and from school.

"A lot of pipes that are broken, massive condoms used," Gutierrez said, describing conditions under the overpass.

Omar Ramos, a nearby resident, said the behavior in the area is inappropriate and dangerous for children.

"People having sex in their cars, and once they’re done , they throw the used condoms on the sidewalk and street. This is directly where children are walking to and from school," Ramos said.

Gutierrez also described a frightening encounter involving a parent near the encampment.

"I’ve had a parent that actually comes to school -- she has two kids -- and she was snatched by one of the homeless and placed in the tent. The only reason it didn’t go further , we watched ourselves," she said.

Residents say they have been raising concerns with city officials for years but claim little has been done to address the issue long term.

"I’ve been in contact with Council District 9 and the school since 2021 to come up with permanent solutions. What’s their solution so far? Zero," Ramos said.

Gutierrez said she has repeatedly reported issues through city channels.

"I’ve called 311. I’ve used the app. I’ve reported it when there’s fires. When I’ve gotten here, the fire department tells me they know them by names -- we can’t do anything about it," she said.

During a visit to the area after the cleanup, FOX 11 observed signs of people returning, including trash reappearing and an active fire burning over what appeared to be motor oil. The crew also left the area after spotting a man neighbors claim often carries a machete.

"I’m very, very disappointed with the city," Gutierrez said.

Parents say they are demanding more than temporary cleanups, calling for a lasting solution to ensure children can safely travel to school.

"Respectfully, come off your desk and come and do your job, because these kids deserve better," Gutierrez said.

FOX 11 has reached out to Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price, who represents District 9, but has not yet received a response. The Los Angeles Unified School District was also contacted and has not responded.