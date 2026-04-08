Pacific Palisades residents hit with vandalism on fire-damaged homes: 'Salt in the wounds'

The Brief Residents in Pacific Palisades are dealing with widespread graffiti vandalism on fire-damaged properties, adding to their frustration during recovery. Community members say the vandalism is emotionally distressing and worsens the hardship of rebuilding after more than a year. Authorities are investigating similar incidents and increasing patrols as officials work to support cleanup and safety efforts.



Residents in Pacific Palisades are facing a new wave of frustration as vandalism spreads across neighborhoods still recovering from devastating fire damage.

Burned homes, street signs, trash cans and trees have been defaced with graffiti, including political and controversial messages spray-painted onto the charred remains of properties.

Some messages are difficult to decipher, while others are clearly visible, including phrases such as "Free Palestine" and "Eat the Rich" scrawled across destroyed homes.

For residents like Chris Murphy, the vandalism feels deeply personal after more than a year of recovery efforts.

"Let that person know I work seven days a week, 13-, 14-hour days," Murphy said. "That's just salt in the wounds. That's disheartening."

Murphy and others say the graffiti adds to the emotional toll of rebuilding after the fire, which has already left the community struggling for more than 15 months.

"I think it's just beating people who are already down," said another nearby resident. "I don't think it does any good, no matter whose property it is."

The vandalism comes as authorities continue to investigate similar incidents. Last month, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested two people in Malibu accused of tagging homes destroyed in the Palisades fire. Investigators said the suspects were found with more than 50 cans of spray paint and could face felony vandalism charges.

Residents say the incidents highlight ongoing concerns about safety and accountability during the rebuilding process.

"It's disheartening. I just don't understand that mentality," Murphy said.

The office of Traci Park told FOX 11 it has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department to request increased patrols in affected areas, particularly along the bluffs. Officials also plan to meet with impacted homeowners to assist with cleanup efforts.