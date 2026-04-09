Manhunt underway for murder suspect in Sylmar

The Brief Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally stabbing his 35-year-old girlfriend in Sylmar on Wednesday night. The victim died at a local hospital after being found with multiple stab wounds. A large containment perimeter has been established near Gridley Street Elementary School after the suspect was spotted nearby.



A massive police manhunt is underway in Sylmar Thursday morning for a man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend.

What we know:

According to police, LAPD officers originally responded to a stabbing call at around 9:21 p.m. Wednesday near Beaver Street and Dronfield Avenue.

At the scene, they discovered a 35-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Witnesses identified the attacker as the victim’s boyfriend, noting that he ran away from the scene immediately after the crime.

Students at nearby Gridley-Montanez Dual Language Academy will be temporarily relocated to Maclauy Middle School due to the ongoing police activity in the area, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a statement.

School administrators "remain in communication with local authorities for important updates about our local community," according to a statement issued to parents.

"We will provide updates as they become available," the district said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released to the public, and it is unknown if he is armed with the original weapon or other tools.

What's next:

Police are continuing to clear the area within the perimeter at Hubbard and Eighth Street.

The investigation is ongoing.