LAPD, LASD prepared for possible protests on Election Night

In Downtown Los Angeles, even before a demonstration could turn into an issue, police swooped in and made arrests.

On Tuesday, a group of people gathered near the voting center at Staples Center in hopes of seeing Los Angeles County DA Jackie Lacey lose her re-election bid.

While the weather was good and positive vibes were spreading Tuesday afternoon, something shifted by nightfall. Scores of police officers swarmed the area and a half dozen men were in zip-tie handcuffs.

More than once, the Los Angeles Police Department declared gatherings across downtown Los Angeles an unlawful assembly.

During Tuesday night, groups of people were seen leaving the Los Angeles Convention Center area. Each time people gathered together, LAPD officers showed up to break them up, or even arrest them.

LAPD officer Mike Lopez said about 40 people failed to disperse after police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly.