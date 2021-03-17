LAPD investigating shooting in El Sereno area reportedly involving off-duty officer

Los Angeles police launched an investigation after a man was shot in the El Sereno neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting reportedly involved an off-duty officer.

The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Pueblo Avenue, located near the intersection of Eastern Ave. and Templeton Street.

No further information was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

