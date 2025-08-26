LAPD investigating Raja Jackson wrestling incident

The Brief The son of former UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, Raja Jackson, allegedly assaulted a professional wrestler during a match at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy. The attack, which was livestreamed on Kick and widely shared online, involved Jackson reportedly body-slamming and punching the wrestler, known as Syko Stu. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident, but few details are known at this time.



A professional wrestler has been assaulted in the ring by Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, during a Kick livestreamed match.

The unscripted attack was widely viewed online and is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Brutal beatdown

What we know:

The incident happened on Saturday, Aug. 23, at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy located in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Raja Jackson climbed into the ring and body-slammed a professional wrestler known as Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith), the viral video shows.

After the body-slam, Jackson proceeded to beat the apparently unconscious wrestler, throwing at least 20 punches at his head.

Other wrestlers intervened and separated Jackson from Smith. Jackson left the scene before police arrived.

The academy stated that Jackson’s assault on Smith was not a part of the match's planned script.

Rampage Jackson issues statement

What they're saying:

"I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable," he wrote on social media.

"I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation."

What we don't know:

It's unclear what prompted Jackson to go off script during the match.

It's unknown what charges Jackson is facing, if any.

Smith regains consciousness

The other side:

Smith's family has issued an update on his condition, revealing that he has regained consciousness after the attack.

In a Facebook post shared by his brother, Andrew Smith, it was revealed that Smith has "some recollection" of the event and continues to rest during his recovery.

"Thank you everyone for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu. Please continue to keep him I your prayers," Andrew Smith wrote on Facebok. "He's currently stable but in critical care. At this time we're focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support. Also we currently do not have a GoFundMe set up, any links posted are not affiliated with us."

Wrestling organization responds

What they're saying:

"First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being," a representative of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy wrote. "What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith."

"This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans."

LAPD investigating

What's next:

The LAPD responded to the academy and is investigating the incident, TMZ reports.