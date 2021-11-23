Expand / Collapse search
LAPD investigating deadly shooting outside popular Hollywood restaurant

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Hollywood
Police sought up to seven suspects in a deadly shooting in Hollywood off Sunset Boulevard on the morning of Nov. 23.

LOS ANGELES - Police sought up to seven suspects in a deadly shooting outside the Bossa Nova Brazilian Cuisine restaurant in Hollywood Tuesday morning.

Responding officers with the Los Angeles Police Department said they arrived at the scene located near Sunset and Formosa avenues around 2:30 a.m. They discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD said multiple bullet holes could be seen on the driver’s side window of a Mercedes G-Wagon that was next to the victim.

Investigators added two semi-automatic handguns were used in the shooting.

The suspects were described as seven men who were wearing black face masks. They left the scene in a dark grey Nissan Altima and an older model white Mercedes.

This is the second shooting in less than six months outside the popular restaurant. On June 30, two people were shot in an attempted robbery and the suspect in that shooting remains at large. 

No further information was immediately released.

