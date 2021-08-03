Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after leading LAPD on chase across West LA

By KJ Hiramoto
Suspect cornered at dead end after leading LAPD on chase

LOS ANGELES - A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase across the West Los Angeles area Tuesday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the scene when a suspect was driving a possible stolen gray Infinity G35 at slow rates of speed.

The suspect eventually stopped and surrendered to LAPD after being cornered at a dead end.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

