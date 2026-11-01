LAPD cruiser hits and kills woman while responding to Halloween party in San Fernando Valley

The Brief A 32-year-old woman was hit and killed by an LAPD cruiser in the San Fernando Valley. The officer was responding to an emergency call from a Halloween party when the crash occurred.



A woman was hit and killed by a LAPD cruiser responding to a Halloween party in the San Fernando Valley.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of the crash near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Bessemer Street in Valley Village around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, involving a pedestrian and an LAPD officer. The 32-year-old woman who was hit by the police cruiser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police officer involved in the deadly crash that killed the pedestrian was in the middle of responding to an emergency call from a party near the crash scene. FOX 11's crew at the scene reports the officer was on their way to a party that was drawing 911 calls for being rowdy.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the woman killed in Saturday's crash.

It is also unknown if the slick roads from Saturday's rain contributed to the deadly crash.