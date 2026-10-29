LA city attorney accuses Wagmor Pets rescue of buying and reselling dogs from breeders

The Brief Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto filed a civil action accusing Wagmor Pets and owner Melissa Bacelar of purchasing and reselling dogs from breeders in violation of the law. The complaint alleges that many dogs were sick and died after adoption, and the city attorney is seeking an injunction and damages for victims. Bacelar said she would respond to the complaint in court and continue fighting for dogs in need.



The Los Angeles City Attorney's office has filed a civil action against a dog rescue that touted Hollywood A-listers among those adopting their dogs.

City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto is describing Wagmor Pets and its owner, Melissa Bacelar, as dog launderers, alleging in their complaint that the nonprofit purchased and resold hundreds, possibly thousands, of dogs from breeders. Dog adoption fees in California cannot go past $500.

They also allege that many of the dogs were sick and died after being adopted.

A copy of the complaint is here (will send it to you).

Prosecutors are going not only after the business, but Bacelar, who the city attorney claims continues to operate out of her home and online.

Bacelar is responding to media outlets, saying in writing that she will respond to the city's complaint in court and "We will never stop fighting for the dogs who need us."

Aside from the injunction, the city attorney is going after damages for the victims. They are looking for more people to come forward, setting up the email: att.wagmorepets@lacity.org.

Below is a copy of the complaint: