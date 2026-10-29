LA city attorney accuses Wagmor Pets rescue of buying and reselling dogs from breeders
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Attorney's office has filed a civil action against a dog rescue that touted Hollywood A-listers among those adopting their dogs.
City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto is describing Wagmor Pets and its owner, Melissa Bacelar, as dog launderers, alleging in their complaint that the nonprofit purchased and resold hundreds, possibly thousands, of dogs from breeders. Dog adoption fees in California cannot go past $500.
They also allege that many of the dogs were sick and died after being adopted.
A copy of the complaint is here (will send it to you).
Prosecutors are going not only after the business, but Bacelar, who the city attorney claims continues to operate out of her home and online.
Bacelar is responding to media outlets, saying in writing that she will respond to the city's complaint in court and "We will never stop fighting for the dogs who need us."
Aside from the injunction, the city attorney is going after damages for the victims. They are looking for more people to come forward, setting up the email: att.wagmorepets@lacity.org.
Below is a copy of the complaint:
The Source: This report referenced information from the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office’s allegations against Wagmor Pets and owner Melissa Bacelar, along with Bacelar’s written statement to media outlets.