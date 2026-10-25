Los Angeles speed cameras spark debate over safety, surveillance and city priorities

The Brief Los Angeles is rolling out speed cameras to curb dangerous driving, starting with 20 cameras and plans to expand to 125 locations. Drivers caught traveling at least 11 mph over the speed limit could face fines ranging from $50 to $500 after a 60-day warning period. Some residents support the program, while others question its surveillance capabilities, cost and the city’s priorities.



New speed cameras are flashing across Los Angeles as the city rolls out a program designed to curb dangerous driving, drawing support from some residents and concerns from others about surveillance and how City Hall spends taxpayer money.

At La Cienega Boulevard and Pickford Street, cameras flashed repeatedly Sunday night as drivers passed through the intersection.

"Another light. When I pass here every day going to the gym, it’s flashing every few minutes," said Brian Meung, a nearby resident.

The city’s initial rollout includes 20 cameras, with plans to expand the program to 125 locations by the end of the year.

After an initial 60-day warning period at each location, drivers traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit could face fines ranging from $50 to $500.

Meung said he supports the program.

"It is a great idea, honestly. I mean, it’s safer," he said.

But not everyone is convinced.

One resident questioned whether the city was using the rollout to test a broader system of monitoring drivers.

"Feels like they put cameras everywhere to kind of test what’s happening," the resident said.

Tony Jacobs, a business owner at Showshow Books, said he is concerned about the growing use of surveillance technology on public streets.

"I think it’s very disturbing to have another high-tech surveillance device on the streets," Jacobs said.

Jacobs compared the concerns to those surrounding Flock, a company known for its automated license plate reader technology, which can capture vehicle information and help law enforcement track vehicles.

"They say it’s just for speeders," Jacobs said. "Yes, they do. But that was the thing with Flock. Suddenly, the data is there to be accessed by all sorts of people."

The program also carries a significant price tag. The city’s five-year contract for the speed camera system is worth up to approximately $38.5 million.

As the cameras roll out, some residents are questioning the city’s priorities, pointing to homeless encampments, open drug use and illegal dumping that they say remain visible problems across Los Angeles.

A personal reminder of the dangers of speeding

For Christian Garcia, the debate over whether the cameras can make streets safer is personal.

Garcia lost a friend named Eric in a crash at the location last month. He and another friend returned to pay their respects, remembering a man who was loved by friends and family.

"His name is Eric. He was loved by friends, family," Garcia said.

Garcia believes speeding played a role in the crash.

"That’s what caused this. Could have all been prevented," he said.

Despite the concerns about surveillance and the cost of the program, Garcia hopes the cameras will encourage drivers to slow down.

"Feel like it’s a good thing. People start seeing the flashing, seeing the news, they’ll be like, ‘Let’s slow down in these areas,’" Garcia said.