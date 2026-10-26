Potentially record-breaking king tides hit Newport Beach

The Brief Newport Beach crews are reinforcing sand berms and prepping pumps as coastal Orange County braces for potentially record-breaking king tides. Ocean levels running up to 22 inches above predicted levels threaten coastal flooding and beach erosion through Thursday afternoon. Metrolink suspended train service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo and Oceanside through Friday due to high tide impacts.



Newport Beach crews are working to protect coastal neighborhoods from another round of potentially record-breaking king tides, just over two weeks after ocean water flooded streets, homes and businesses along the Balboa Peninsula.

What we know:

Crews have been working to reinforce massive sand berms along Newport Beach, creating protective barriers designed to prevent ocean water from reaching nearby streets and properties.

RELATED: Southern California coastal flood advisory issued as record high tides loom

The preparations also include placing sandbags and getting pumps ready in areas vulnerable to flooding. The National Weather Service is warning of near-record or potentially record-breaking high tides across coastal Orange and San Diego counties.

Forecasters say ocean levels have recently been running as much as 22 inches above predicted levels, increasing the potential for coastal flooding and significant beach erosion.

Low-lying streets, parking lots, bike paths and harbor walkways are especially vulnerable. Floodwaters could also damage structures in some coastal areas. The National Weather Service says it has high confidence in the coastal flooding threat.

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Timeline:

The latest preparations come after a series of flooding emergencies in Newport Beach.

October 9: Ocean water flooded parts of the Balboa Peninsula, leaving streets underwater, stranding vehicles and damaging homes and businesses. The city declared a local emergency in response to the flooding.

October 19: Newport Beach declared another local emergency during a special City Council meeting, its second emergency declaration in 11 days. The city also activated its Emergency Operations Center ahead of the next round of king tides.

October 26: Another period of exceptionally high tides begins, with coastal flooding and beach erosion concerns continuing through Thursday.

City officials have warned that this week’s king tides are the first in a series of unusually high tides expected over the coming months, including November, December and into the new year.

How the city is preparing

Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleiman has emphasized the importance of preparing for multiple king tide events rather than focusing solely on this week’s threat.

The city’s efforts include reinforcing protective sand berms, deploying sandbags and preparing equipment to remove floodwater.

Newport Beach is also moving forward with a major project to bring approximately 100,000 cubic yards of sand to eroded beaches in West Newport Beach.

The project is intended to help replenish beaches and strengthen coastal protection.

Officials are urging residents in low-lying neighborhoods to take precautions, including moving vehicles away from flood-prone streets, protecting property and staying off protective sand berms.

The city is also offering free sandbags to residents.

Local perspective:

Metrolink is suspending train service between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo and Oceanside stations from Monday, October 26, through Friday, October 30, because of the high tides.

There will be no replacement bus service during the suspension. Train service will continue north of the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo station.

What's next:

Newport Beach officials are continuing to monitor ocean conditions as the series of exceptionally high tides moves through Southern California.

The coastal flood warning remains in effect through Thursday afternoon, with additional high tides expected over the next several days.

For residents along the Balboa Peninsula and other low-lying coastal neighborhoods, the immediate concern is preventing a repeat of the flooding that occurred earlier this month.