VIDEO: ICE agent points gun at bystander during North Hollywood arrest

The Brief Video shows masked ICE agents violently dragging a screaming man and confronting a bystander walking his dog in North Hollywood. Witnesses state an agent shoved the bystander into the bushes, pointed a gun inches from his face, and pepper sprayed him. The identity of the detained man remains unknown.



A violent arrest by masked federal immigration agents in North Hollywood has ignited widespread outrage and calls for an investigation after video shows officers dragging a screaming man along the ground and holding a bystander at gunpoint.

What we know:

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Vineland Place and Otsego Street, according to authorities.

Federal immigration enforcement agents wearing face coverings dragged a screaming man along the ground while taking him into custody. At the same time, a man walking his dog picked up a canister from the ground and suddenly an agent pushes into the bushes and points a gun in his face just inches away.

Witnesses further stated that the bystander picked up a dropped cell phone to ask if it belonged to the man being detained. At that point, an agent pepper-sprayed the bystander.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether the operation was an intentional, targeted enforcement action or a random arrest.

The identity of the man taken into custody is unknown, and no legal representatives or family members have come forward.

The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to FOX 11's requests for comment.

What they're saying:

"He dragged him like a dog, like with no respect for the man," said witness Joseph Cevallos. "He dragged him like a dog… like with no respect for the man."

He later added, "It gets me mad when I see sh** like that there’s no respect out here for these poor people that are just trying to do something better for themselves."

Another observer, Raven Potters, expressed shock at the aggression directed toward both individuals, noting, "the way they were treating him was disgusting and inhumane ..like there was no reason for him to do that and to shove that guy in the bushes that was horrible."

Witness Enrique Martinez reflected on the broader pattern in the neighborhood, stating, "We as a society keep seeing videos like this show up closer and closer to home and we're like letting it happen and letting it be…".

An additional community member questioned the lack of identification, noting that legitimate operations require agents to identify themselves and display warrants rather than concealing their faces.

City leaders were quick to condemn the operation.

Councilmember Nithya Raman stated via social media, "I am outraged by reports of violent ICE kidnappings in North Hollywood. LA is not a playground for the Trump regime's inhumane operations."

Mayor Karen Bass also responded directly to the confrontation, releasing a statement declaring, "ICE operations have not stopped and neither have we. My office is actively working with immigrant rights leaders to determine what further action we can take to protect Angelenos. Strengthen our city's protections and demand accountability."

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Bass said she is speaking with the California Attorney General's Office to investigate and prosecute any potential wrongdoing committed by the federal agents involved in the altercation.