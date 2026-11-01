Santa Monica Pier’s Día de los Muertos celebration draws record crowds

The Brief Santa Monica Pier hosted its seventh annual Día de los Muertos celebration on Sunday. The event featured decorated altars, dance performances, mariachi music, a ceremonial blessing and a classic car show. Attendance reached its highest level yet despite breezy coastal weather.



The historic Santa Monica Pier was a vibrant hub of music and remembrance on Sunday as it hosted its seventh annual Día de Los Muertos celebration, drawing some of the largest crowds in the event's history.

Traditionally observed on November 1 and 2, the Day of the Dead is a rich cultural holiday dedicated to honoring and remembering loved ones who have passed away.

Jim Harris, historian and executive director of the Santa Monica Pier Corporation, has watched the community tradition blossom since its inception.

Over the years, the celebration expanded into the iconic, historic Santa Monica Merry Go-Round building, officially known as the Santa Monica Looff Hippodrome, which featured community ofrendas (altars), dance performances, mariachi music, a ceremonial blessing and a classic car show.

"It really has blossomed into one of the best events that we do," Harris added.

Personal tributes and community connection

At the heart of the celebration inside the Merry Go-Round building were several intricately decorated altars. Visitors paused to take in the deeply personal displays, which featured traditional offerings of food, bread and notes to loved ones who have passed.

"That’s the point of the holiday, honoring them in a beautiful way, recalling with great fondness the memory of people that we love," Harris explained.

The deeply personal nature of the altars resonated with attendees of all ages, celebrating individuals just as they were remembered and loved in life.

Event growth and future outlook

Despite breezy coastal weather, attendance surged on Sunday.

"This is the biggest attendance, the largest amount of people we've had yet, and I expect more next year," Harris noted.

From stunning face painting and multigenerational family gatherings to live entertainment and cultural education, the free, family-friendly event provided a welcoming space for the community to gather and honor their past.

The Santa Monica Pier Día de los Muertos celebration is supported in part by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture.