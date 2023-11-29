LAPD cruiser crashes into pedestrian in Exposition Park

article

A man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday after a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser crashed into him while he was walking on a sidewalk in Exposition Park.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the LAPD, at the intersection of S Normandie Ave. and W Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a man walking down the sidewalk in a reflective vest, before he turned to look at the road. The man seemed to try and jump out of the way, when the police car jumped onto the sidewalk, pinning the man to the wall behind him.

The officer driving the cruiser was able to back it up and release the man from the wall. While the man was hit by the driver's side of the vehicle, there was also extensive damage to the passenger's side at the front of the cruiser too.

The LAPD said it's investigating the cause of the crash and is not releasing any more information.