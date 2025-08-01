Military ordnance reported on USC campus

article

The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad responded to a report of a military ordnance discovered on the campus of USC, according to officials.

The military ordnance was found in a garage storage area in the block of McClintock Avenue.

A bomb squad was dispatched to investigate the item, described as a grenade, but officials determined it posed no danger as police determined it to be inert.

Police confirmed the area was secure and no evacuations were needed. As a precaution, USC temporarily restricted access to the Downey Way Parking Structure at UPC while the LAPD evaluated the potentially hazardous materials.