Suspect arrested in string of violent San Fernando Valley USPS mail carrier robberies

article

The Brief LAPD and federal agents arrested 28-year-old Andranik Naghdalyan for a three-month armed robbery spree targeting USPS carriers across the San Fernando Valley. The suspect allegedly used a firearm to steal specialized postal keys and scanners, using a white Lexus sedan to flee various crime scenes. Detectives have released the suspect's photo, expressing concern that there may be additional victims in Studio City, Valley Village, and Sherman Oaks.



A high-stakes joint investigation has ended in the arrest of a man suspected of terrorizing San Fernando Valley mail carriers at gunpoint.

What we know:

Between December 2025 and February 2026, a series of five armed robberies occurred while USPS employees were performing their official duties, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In each case, the suspect approached carriers with a firearm, demanding their "arrow" keys and electronic scanners.

Investigators identified a white Lexus sedan as the primary vehicle used in the crimes.

On February 22, 2026, just 30 minutes after a fifth robbery in Sherman Oaks, LAPD officers conducted a vehicle stop at Tyrone Street and Hamlin Avenue, where they arrested 28-year-old Andranik Naghdalyan and recovered incriminating evidence.

Timeline:

December 3, 2025: The spree begins at 4:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of Corteen Place, Valley Village.

January 31, 2026: A second carrier is robbed at 11:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of Whitsett Avenue, Studio City.

February 21, 2026: Two robberies occur within 25 minutes of each other in Studio City and Valley Village.

February 22, 2026: A final robbery at 12:30 p.m. leads to the suspect's arrest at approximately 1:00 p.m.

February 24, 2026: The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officially filed five counts of second-degree robbery.

What they're saying:

Because of the frequency and nature of the attacks, detectives noted that a picture of Naghdalyan is being released because they "believe there are additional victims of unreported robberies."

What you can do:

If you have information regarding these crimes or believe you were a victim, you can contact the following investigators:

Detective III Noah Stone (LAPD): 818-754-8424

Postal Inspector Marcus Updegraff (USPIS): 626-405-1314

Anonymous Tips: Call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)