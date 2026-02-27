Suspect arrested in string of violent San Fernando Valley USPS mail carrier robberies
LOS ANGELES - A high-stakes joint investigation has ended in the arrest of a man suspected of terrorizing San Fernando Valley mail carriers at gunpoint.
What we know:
Between December 2025 and February 2026, a series of five armed robberies occurred while USPS employees were performing their official duties, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
In each case, the suspect approached carriers with a firearm, demanding their "arrow" keys and electronic scanners.
Investigators identified a white Lexus sedan as the primary vehicle used in the crimes.
On February 22, 2026, just 30 minutes after a fifth robbery in Sherman Oaks, LAPD officers conducted a vehicle stop at Tyrone Street and Hamlin Avenue, where they arrested 28-year-old Andranik Naghdalyan and recovered incriminating evidence.
Timeline:
December 3, 2025: The spree begins at 4:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of Corteen Place, Valley Village.
January 31, 2026: A second carrier is robbed at 11:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of Whitsett Avenue, Studio City.
February 21, 2026: Two robberies occur within 25 minutes of each other in Studio City and Valley Village.
February 22, 2026: A final robbery at 12:30 p.m. leads to the suspect's arrest at approximately 1:00 p.m.
February 24, 2026: The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officially filed five counts of second-degree robbery.
What they're saying:
Because of the frequency and nature of the attacks, detectives noted that a picture of Naghdalyan is being released because they "believe there are additional victims of unreported robberies."
What you can do:
If you have information regarding these crimes or believe you were a victim, you can contact the following investigators:
- Detective III Noah Stone (LAPD): 818-754-8424
- Postal Inspector Marcus Updegraff (USPIS): 626-405-1314
- Anonymous Tips: Call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division and the United States Postal Inspection Service.