Metro D line extension opens: New Wilshire subway stations start service

The Brief Metro’s D (Purple) Line extension officially opens Friday, adding three new stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega. The expansion provides a 20-minute direct rail link from Union Station to the edge of Beverly Hills, marking the city's first rail service since 1954. While the first four miles are now live, the final completion dates for the UCLA and VA hospital stations remain tentative for late 2027.



The long-awaited Metro D (Purple) Line subway extension begins passenger service on Friday at 12:30 p.m., significantly expanding Los Angeles' transit reach.

The nearly four-mile addition connects downtown to major cultural hubs like Museum Row and the La Brea Tar Pits.

What we know:

The first phase of the $10 billion project adds three key stations: Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega.

This extension allows riders to travel from Union Station to the new western terminus in about 20 minutes without transfers.

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To celebrate the launch, Metro is implementing a three-month pilot program featuring daily "activations," including morning coffee carts, weekly farmers markets, and cultural events like salsa classes and pickleball to encourage ridership and support local businesses.

Timeline:

May 8, 2026 (Today): Grand opening celebration at 9:30 a.m.; passenger service begins at 12:30 p.m.

Spring 2027 (Tentative): Phase two opens, adding stations in Beverly Hills and Century City.

Fall 2027 (Tentative): Phase three opens, reaching UCLA and the VA hospital.

What they're saying:

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins emphasized the cultural impact of the project.

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"Angelenos and visitors alike will love the extended service from downtown Los Angeles to Beverly Hills, delivering greater access to the iconic and culturally diverse communities, institutions and destinations that define the deep history along Wilshire Boulevard."

What's next:

Following Friday's launch, the focus shifts to the remaining two phases of the extension.

Commuters can expect continued construction along the Wilshire corridor as crews work toward the 2027 milestones.

The three-month "activation" pilot will be monitored to determine if daily markets and retail pop-ups will become permanent fixtures of the Metro experience.

For more information, visit metro.net/d-line-extension.