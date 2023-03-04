Landslide in Newport Beach damages several homes

Several homes in Newport Beach were damaged after a landslide in a backyard, and at least one has been red tagged.

The Orange County Fire Authority received a report of the hillside giving way in the 1900 block of Galaxy Driver around 10:36 a.m. Friday, according to Justin O'Brien in SkyFOX. The hillside in the backyard of one home dropped between 50 and 100 feet.

Images from SkyFOX showed three houses in the immediate area. According to O'Brien, the house in the immediate vicinity of the landslide was red tagged, while the other two were yellow tagged, meaning they had sustained damage.

Crews are still investigating the landslide, whether it was caused by recent rains throughout Southern California, or something else.

