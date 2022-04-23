Lancaster teens hospitalized after motorbike crash

Two teenage boys were airlifted to a hospital Saturday after one of the boys crashed a motor bike into the other one.

The crash was reported about 3:45 p.m. in the 44200 block of Standridge Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

A news videographer at the scene reported family members of one injured boy said he was walking out of his front yard when the other boy crashed into him with the speeding motor bike.

Both teens were airlifted to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, Stafford said.

The videographer said they were taken to Childrens Hospital Los Angeles.

