Car crashes into Chinatown restaurant

A Chinatown restaurant in downtown Los Angeles is significantly damaged after a car plowed into it overnight.

There was an apparent struggle between the suspect and police officers at the scene. FOX 11’s crews at the scene heard the suspect screaming at the officers and paramedics who wanted to administer aid to her after the crash.

The suspect was taken to a Los Angeles Police Department station where she could be booked and charged with an assault charge on a peace officer.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

