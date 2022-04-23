LA Woman killed in wrong-way 105 Freeway crash

A 35-year-old Los Angeles woman was killed early Saturday in a wrong-way, head-on crash on the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway in El Segundo.

The crash was reported at 1:13 a.m. on the westbound Glenn Anderson Freeway east of Nash Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer G. Pepi.

The woman drove her silver 20015 Toyota Camry eastbound in the number one lane until it crashed head-on into a westbound black 2017 Toyota Prius driven by a 35-year-old Manhattan Beach man, Pepi said.

The Prius driver unsuccessfully tried to avoid the crash by swerving to the right, the officer said.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, Pepi said. Her name was not released pending notification of relatives. The Prius driver was taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center with major injuries.

A Sigalert was issued at about 1:45 a.m. and was canceled about two hours later, the officer said.

It was not yet known whether alcohol and/or drugs played a role in the collision, Pepi said.

