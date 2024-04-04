Lancaster teen, infant son reported missing

article

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager and her infant son.

15-year-old Susana Almarez and her son Jason were reported missing Thursday after they were last seen in Lancaster.

Detectives say they were last seen April 3 at 4 p.m. on the 2500 block of Gamet Lane.

Susana is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has long black hair and a heart tattoo under her left eye. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and gray/pink pajama pants.

Jason was last seen wearing a yellow onesie.

Anyone who has seen Susana and Jason or knows of their whereabouts is urged to call the Lancaster Sheriff's Station detective bureau at 661-948- 8466. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.