Lancaster crash kills 1 after SUV runs red light

A woman was killed Saturday when an SUV ran a red light and collided with another vehicle in Lancaster, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 9:42 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 20th Street East, according to Detective Ryan Ament of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster station.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a woman driving a Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on 20th Street East ran a red light and collided with an Infiniti G35 that was heading westbound on Avenue J-8, Ament said.

A female passenger in the Infiniti was partially ejected and others in the car were trapped, he said. The ejected woman was rushed by ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"The cause of the collision is still being investigated," Ament said. "Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role."

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.