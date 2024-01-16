Search for attempted murder suspect ends after pursuit from Hollywood to Long Beach

The pursuit of a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder case ended following the intervention of a K-9 unit in Long Beach, authorities said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department first attempted to pull over the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation in Hollywood on Monday night. However, after running the license plate, it became apparent that the car was connected to an attempted murder case dating back to December 2023 in Lakewood.

The vehicle in question had been linked to a shooting that occurred on December 8 in the Lakewood area. Officials said the victim of the shooting survived the attack.

After being pulled over Monday night, the suspect fled the scene in Hollywood in a black Infiniti. The driver, who also had someone in the passenger seat, refused to stop, leading to a pursuit that spanned five freeways before finally ending in Long Beach. Following the termination of the chase, the suspects ditched their vehicle and ran away from the scene.

SUGGESTED: 'It's either you or the dog': Man allegedly kills girlfriend's puppy during fight

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had been actively searching for the car and the shooter since the incident. The vehicle was left in the street by the suspect and has since been towed away.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.