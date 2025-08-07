Canyon Fire burning near Lake Piru forces evacuations
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Amid high heat, a brush fire broke out near Lake Piru in Ventura County Thursday afternoon.
The so-called Canyon Fire erupted just before 1:30 p.m. southeast of Lake Piru in Ventura County, near the border of LA County.
The fire quickly spread, prompting evacuations in Ventura County and some areas of Santa Clarita.
Fire crews from Ventura and Los Angeles counties were battling the flames, with assistance from Angeles National Forest personnel.
The National Weather Service reported that temperatures in the area were hovering around 100 degrees Thursday afternoon.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, and no reports of any injuries.
Credit: Cal Fire
Evacuation Orders
Evacuation orders were issued for the following zones:
- LAKP-04
- LAKP-06
- LAKP-05
- PIRU-01
- PIRU-14
- CAS-OAKCANYON
- CAS-VALVERDE
- CAS-HASLEY
Evacuation Warnings
Evacuation warnings were issued for the following zones:
- CAS-ROMERO
- CAS-INDUSTRY
- CAS-GOLDENSTATE-B
To find your evacuation zone in LA County click here.
To find your evacuation zone in Ventura County click here.
The Source: Information for this story came from Cal Fire.