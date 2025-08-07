Canyon Fire burning near Lake Piru forces evacuations

Amid high heat, a brush fire broke out near Lake Piru in Ventura County Thursday afternoon.

The so-called Canyon Fire erupted just before 1:30 p.m. southeast of Lake Piru in Ventura County, near the border of LA County.

The fire quickly spread, prompting evacuations in Ventura County and some areas of Santa Clarita.

Fire crews from Ventura and Los Angeles counties were battling the flames, with assistance from Angeles National Forest personnel.

The National Weather Service reported that temperatures in the area were hovering around 100 degrees Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: Southern California braces for hottest weather of the summer

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, and no reports of any injuries.

Credit: Cal Fire

Evacuation Orders

Evacuation orders were issued for the following zones:

LAKP-04

LAKP-06

LAKP-05

PIRU-01

PIRU-14

CAS-OAKCANYON

CAS-VALVERDE

CAS-HASLEY

Evacuation Warnings

Evacuation warnings were issued for the following zones:

CAS-ROMERO

CAS-INDUSTRY

CAS-GOLDENSTATE-B

To find your evacuation zone in LA County click here.

To find your evacuation zone in Ventura County click here.