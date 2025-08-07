Expand / Collapse search

Canyon Fire burning near Lake Piru forces evacuations

Published  August 7, 2025 2:25pm PDT
Wildfires
A massive fire broke out near Lake Piru, forcing evacuations for parts of Ventura County.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Amid high heat, a brush fire broke out near Lake Piru in Ventura County Thursday afternoon. 

The so-called Canyon Fire erupted just before 1:30 p.m. southeast of Lake Piru in Ventura County, near the border of LA County. 

The fire quickly spread, prompting evacuations in Ventura County and some areas of Santa Clarita. 

Fire crews from Ventura and Los Angeles counties were battling the flames, with assistance from Angeles National Forest personnel.

The National Weather Service reported that temperatures in the area were hovering around 100 degrees Thursday afternoon.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, and no reports of any injuries.

Credit: Cal Fire 

Evacuation Orders

Evacuation orders were issued for the following zones:

  • LAKP-04
  • LAKP-06
  • LAKP-05
  • PIRU-01
  • PIRU-14
  • CAS-OAKCANYON
  • CAS-VALVERDE
  • CAS-HASLEY

Evacuation Warnings

Evacuation warnings were issued for the following zones:

  • CAS-ROMERO
  • CAS-INDUSTRY
  • CAS-GOLDENSTATE-B

To find your evacuation zone in LA County click here.

To find your evacuation zone in Ventura County click here

The Source: Information for this story came from Cal Fire. 

