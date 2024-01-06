Laguna Beach bans balloons with this new ordinance: Here's what that means

article

The Laguna Beach City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting the sale, distribution and use of all balloons, with the limited exception for private events held on private property.

"The City of Laguna Beach is dedicated to protecting its environment and mitigating the harmful impacts of balloons coming into contact with ocean life, wildlife and powerlines," said Laguna Beach officials in a statement. "Balloon debris on city beaches, parks, streets and trails is prolific and contributes to plastic and microplastic pollution, despite state laws and regulations that prohibit littering."

The ordinance that went into effect on Jan. 1 states the following:

No person that sells or distributes balloons of any kind, whether filled or unfilled, shall be permitted to sell or distribute any balloon,

No person shall intentionally release any balloon, regardless of fill, into the air,

No person shall use any balloon on any public area, including any public street, park, beach, sidewalk, recreational area or other city-owned or controlled property,

No person shall use any balloon at any city-sponsored event.

More information is available about the new ordinance at the link here.