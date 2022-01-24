LAFD puts out fire at downtown high-rise

The Los Angeles Fire Department has successfully put out a fire at a high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles.

Crews responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. to the building at 255 S. Grand Avenue. According to LAFD, the fire began in a restaurant on the ground floor of the building that was being renovated. The fire was contained to the restaurant but the smoke traveled up through the building.

The department then cleared out people who were stuck in the building's elevators. One person from inside the restaurant was brought to the hospital with burn wounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

