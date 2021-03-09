Lady Gaga dognapping may have been part of gang initiation, TMZ reports

The suspects accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker and then stealing two of the pop superstar's dogs for hours may have been part of a gang initiation, according to a report from TMZ.

The latest on the violent dognapping comes just days after a woman -- not yet identified by neither police nor Lady Gaga's representatives -- turned in the two stolen French bulldogs to the Los Angeles Police Department. According to TMZ, that woman has not yet received her $500,000 reward.

The woman credited with turning in the dogs have yet to be cleared by LAPD and police told Lady Gaga to hold off on giving the woman the reward in the meantime, TMZ said in the recent report. LAPD does not believe the woman was part of the actual dognapping, "but they're trying to figure out if she had any involvement after the fact," TMZ said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Back in late February, Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot by an armed robber in the Hollywood area. The two suspects involved in the violent robbery drove off from the scene with two of Lady Gaga's dogs -- Koji and Gustav -- and a third dog ran away.

The third dog was eventually recovered safely by police that same night. On February 26, LAPD announced the stolen dogs, Koji and Gustav, have been reunited with Lady Gaga's representatives.

The singer was in Rome when the shooting and the dognapping took place.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from his gunshot wounds. As of Tuesday night, we still don't know who the dognapping and shooting suspects are.

