LA28 Olympic ticket drop 2 deadlines announced

The Brief LA28 organizers announced the dates for the Drop 2 Olympic Ticket Draw, which includes a special early purchase window for qualifying Visa cardholders. To enter the Visa Presale draw, registered fans must log into their LA28 ID accounts and opt in by checking a validation box before July 22, 2026. It is still unknown how many total tickets will be available during this specific drop or what the exact price ranges will be for the events.



The LA28 Olympic Games organizing committee has officially announced the timeline and dates for its upcoming "Drop 2" ticket draw.

In celebration of Visa's 40-year partnership with the Olympic Games, organizers are introducing a special early-access "Visa Presale" window for qualifying cardholders who update their profiles before late July.

What we know:

Registered applicants for the LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw are automatically included in the general Drop 2 pool, but qualifying Visa cardholders have an opportunity to secure an early ticket-purchasing time slot.

To enter this presale draw, users must log into their LA28 ID account at tickets.LA28.org, update their profile, select the checkbox confirming they are a qualifying Visa cardholder, and click "Save Profile & Submit Registration."

Those who secure a Visa Presale time slot will be ineligible for a subsequent Drop 2 time slot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On the other hand, anyone who does not receive a presale slot will automatically roll over into the standard Drop 2 draw.

Notifications for the presale will only be sent to those who successfully win a time slot.

What we don't know:

The announcement does not specify the exact criteria required to be considered a "qualifying" Visa cardholder beyond checking the confirmation box.

The organizers have not disclosed the exact volume of tickets up for grabs in this wave, nor which specific sports or high-demand sessions will be available during these specific dates.

Timeline:

The ticketing process will move through several critical milestones over the summer of 2026:

July 22: The deadline for fans to log in and opt in to the Visa Presale Draw.

July 27: Notification date for fans who secured a Visa Presale time slot.

July 29–31: The active purchase window for the Visa Presale time slots.

August 6–7: Notification date for the standard Drop 2 Draw results (for those who did not participate in or receive a presale slot).

August 10–20: The active purchase window for standard Drop 2 time slots.

What's next:

Fans who wish to participate must take action on their ticketing accounts over the next few weeks.

For those who do not receive a notification on July 27, the next major update will arrive on August 6–7 regarding the standard Drop 2 results.

What you can do:

If you are already registered for the LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw and hold a Visa card, you can follow these steps to secure early access:

Log in to your LA28 ID account at tickets.LA28.org.

Update your profile page.

Confirm you are a qualifying cardholder by selecting the designated Visa checkbox.

Click "Save Profile & Submit Registration" to finalize your entry before the July 22 deadline.

Sign up for the official LA28 newsletter to receive further operational updates about the ticket purchase process.