LA28 Olympic ticket drop 2 deadlines announced
LOS ANGELES - The LA28 Olympic Games organizing committee has officially announced the timeline and dates for its upcoming "Drop 2" ticket draw.
In celebration of Visa's 40-year partnership with the Olympic Games, organizers are introducing a special early-access "Visa Presale" window for qualifying cardholders who update their profiles before late July.
What we know:
Registered applicants for the LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw are automatically included in the general Drop 2 pool, but qualifying Visa cardholders have an opportunity to secure an early ticket-purchasing time slot.
To enter this presale draw, users must log into their LA28 ID account at tickets.LA28.org, update their profile, select the checkbox confirming they are a qualifying Visa cardholder, and click "Save Profile & Submit Registration."
Those who secure a Visa Presale time slot will be ineligible for a subsequent Drop 2 time slot.
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On the other hand, anyone who does not receive a presale slot will automatically roll over into the standard Drop 2 draw.
Notifications for the presale will only be sent to those who successfully win a time slot.
What we don't know:
The announcement does not specify the exact criteria required to be considered a "qualifying" Visa cardholder beyond checking the confirmation box.
The organizers have not disclosed the exact volume of tickets up for grabs in this wave, nor which specific sports or high-demand sessions will be available during these specific dates.
Timeline:
The ticketing process will move through several critical milestones over the summer of 2026:
- July 22: The deadline for fans to log in and opt in to the Visa Presale Draw.
- July 27: Notification date for fans who secured a Visa Presale time slot.
- July 29–31: The active purchase window for the Visa Presale time slots.
- August 6–7: Notification date for the standard Drop 2 Draw results (for those who did not participate in or receive a presale slot).
- August 10–20: The active purchase window for standard Drop 2 time slots.
What's next:
Fans who wish to participate must take action on their ticketing accounts over the next few weeks.
For those who do not receive a notification on July 27, the next major update will arrive on August 6–7 regarding the standard Drop 2 results.
What you can do:
If you are already registered for the LA28 Olympic Ticket Draw and hold a Visa card, you can follow these steps to secure early access:
- Log in to your LA28 ID account at tickets.LA28.org.
- Update your profile page.
- Confirm you are a qualifying cardholder by selecting the designated Visa checkbox.
- Click "Save Profile & Submit Registration" to finalize your entry before the July 22 deadline.
- Sign up for the official LA28 newsletter to receive further operational updates about the ticket purchase process.
The Source: This report is compiled directly from official ticketing communications issued by the LA28 Olympic Games organizing committee to registered ticket-draw accounts.