Suspect in Westlake District stabbing, barricade in custody

A man accused of stabbing two women and barricading himself with two small children while armed with a knife was taken into custody overnight in Los Angeles’ Westlake District, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to an apartment complex along Bonnie Brae Street, not far from MacArthur Park, around 1:45 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they were informed the suspect was hiding inside the apartment.

Police then broke down the door to the apartment unit and rescued the two children. Investigators said the young victims, said to be ages 3 and 5, were not injured.

LAPD officials said the suspect had repeatedly stabbed himself and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, he is expected to survive.

The two women who were reportedly stabbed were also taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

It’s unknown if the suspect had any relation to the victims.

No further details were immediately released by authorities and the investigation is ongoing.