Rain in LA: How the second storm will impact Southern California

The Brief Southern California is set to experience more rain as a second storm system arrives this afternoon, following record-breaking rainfall over the weekend. Vulnerable areas face risks of mudslides and debris flow due to saturated ground, with the potential for embedded thunderstorms and heavy downpours. A third storm system is predicted to arrive late Thursday.



Southern California braced for another round of rain to start the week as a second storm system was expected to arrive by the afternoon hours. Following record-breaking rainfall over the weekend, residents were encouraged to prepare for additional showers and potential weather-related hazards.

What we know:

National Weather Service forecasters said the second storm system would bring spotty showers to start, with heavier downpours arriving later in the afternoon.

This system was anticipated to be cooler and slightly weaker than the storm from over the weekend. However, the second storm has the potential to come with thunderstorms and heavy rain. Vulnerable areas, such as burn scar zones and hillsides, remain at risk for mudslides and debris flow due to the saturated ground.

How much did it rain in LA over the weekend?

By the numbers:

Rainfall totals from the last storm were impressive, with La Conchita receiving over 10 inches, Lytle Creek over six inches, and Santa Anita area between four and five inches. Downtown Los Angeles recorded a new rainfall record of 1.65 inches on Saturday, surpassing the previous record set in 1952.

La Conchita (Ventura County): Over 10 inches of rain

Lytle Creek: Over 6 inches

Santa Anita area: 4 to 5 inches

Chino Hills: Nearly 3.5 inches

Huntington Beach: Over 2.5 inches

Downtown LA: Record 1.65 inches

PREVIOUS: Evacuation orders, warnings lifted after heavy rain across Southern California

Timeline:

A second storm will slam Southern California to start the week with a second anticipated on Thursday.

Monday morning and early afternoon: Spotty showers.

Monday afternoon: Heavier downpours are expected.

Tuesday: Lingering showers are expected as the system continues to move through the region, with the possibility of additional weather alerts due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Calm with clear skies, allowing for cleanup efforts as the storm system clears out.

Late Thursday into Friday: A third storm system is predicted to arrive, though its timing and intensity remain uncertain. This system could bring more rain to Southern California, impacting the region further.

Local perspective:

The impacts of the storm will be widespread, with rain expected to push into the Inland Empire, Temecula, and San Diego. High elevation snow is also anticipated, potentially falling at elevations around 5,000 feet or lower.