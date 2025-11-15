LA Weather: Heavy rain moves into SoCal, evacuations in place for burn scar areas

A strong storm system hit Southern California early Saturday morning. Forecasters predicted that during the peak of the storm, Friday night into Saturday, many areas could see rainfall rates of a half-inch to an inch per hour, while others will see lower rates of a quarter- to half-inch per hour.

Forecasters said most of the area will receive between 3 and 6 inches of rain before the dual systems move out of the region Sunday.

Forecasters predict the storm could deliver a month’s worth of rain in just a few days. The National Weather Service is predicting the heaviest impacts to be between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, with a moderate risk for damaging flooding and debris flow. The storm is expected to last through Sunday.

Flood Watch

According to the National Weather Service, a Flood Watch is in effect Saturday, November 15 from 1 a.m. through 10 p.m. for much of Los Angeles County. Areas within the flood watch zone could see roadways flooded or closed, power outages, mud or debris flow.

The NWS issued a flash flood warning until noon Saturday for Burbank, Griffith Park, North Hollywood, Universal City, Pasadena, Hollywood, Van Nuys, Downtown Los Angeles, Mount Wilson, Alhambra, Beverly Hills, Encino, Northridge, Santa Clarita, Chatsworth, Woodland Hills, West Covina, Glendora, Altadena, Sunland, and the Eaton Burn Scar and other burn scars.

An earlier flash flood warning was issued until noon Saturday for Torrance, Compton and Inglewood.

A flood advisory is in effect until noon Saturday for parts of Los Angeles County including Malibu, Agoura Hills, Woodland Hills, Chatsworth, Encino, Santa Monica, Malibu Creek State Park, Calabasas, Topanga State Park, Westlake Village, Point Dume, Canoga Park, Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, Oak Park, Malibu Canyon and Los Virgenes Roads through the Santa Monica Mountains, Kanan Dume Road through the Santa Monica Mountains and Topanga Canyon Road through the Santa Monica Mountains.

The National Weather Service extended the Flash Flood Warning for East-Central Los Angeles County, which includes the Bridge Burn Scar, until 2 p.m.

Thunderstorms

Strong thunderstorms hit northeastern Los Angeles County at 11:15 a.m.

Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles north of Lake Hughes to Lancaster to

Littlerock.

Evacuation Warnings and Orders

Recent burn areas are at an increased risk of flooding or debris flows. Evacuations are in place for all recent burn scar zones.

Los Angeles

An evacuation order is in effect from 8 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Sunday for "select vulnerable properties within burn scar areas." On Friday, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said 126 homes were impacted by the evacuation order, all in the Palisades Fire burn area.

The city of Los Angeles issued an evacuation warning that'll be in effect through 11 a.m. Sunday for residents near the Palisades, Hurst and Sunset fire burn zones. The county also issued a warning for residents near the Eaton Fire area in Altadena.

An evacuation center was established at the Stoner Recreation Center, 1835 Stoner Ave., in West Los Angeles.

Orange County

In Orange County, authorities issued an evacuation warning for areas near the Airport Fire burn area, including Trabuco Creek, Hot Springs Canyon and Bell Canyon.

The American Red Cross' Southern California chapter has opened a shelter at Foothill Ranch Library, 27002 Cabriole in Foothill Ranch.

San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation warning for the following communities due to potential mud and debris flow.

Mount Baldy Village

Northeast Yucaipa

East Highland

Wrightwood

Seven Oaks

Forest Falls

