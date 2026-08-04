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Preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake reported in Mendocino County

By
FOX 11
Earthquakes
Updated August 4, 2026 5:55 PM PDT Published August 4, 2026 5:42 PM PDT
Earthquake preparedness event in downtown LA
Earthquake preparedness event in downtown LA

Earthquake preparedness event in downtown LA

The preparedness activity comes hours after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Mexico-Guatemala border.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in Mendocino County, California.

According to the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) website, the earthquake was reported around 5:25 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 4 about 19.3 miles north-northwest of Covelo, California – an area around 230 miles northwest of Sacramento – and 4.7 miles in depth.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

The Source: This report used information provided by the United States Geological Survey's website.

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