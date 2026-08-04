Preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake reported in Mendocino County

A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in Mendocino County, California.

According to the United States Geological Survey's (USGS) website, the earthquake was reported around 5:25 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 4 about 19.3 miles north-northwest of Covelo, California – an area around 230 miles northwest of Sacramento – and 4.7 miles in depth.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.