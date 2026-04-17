31st Annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books opens at USC with star-studded lineup

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The Brief The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books launches Saturday at USC, featuring a two-day schedule with over 550 storytellers and nearly 100 panels. High-profile guests include Lionel Richie, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Larry David, alongside the debut of a new Spotify-sponsored Audiobook and Podcast Stage. The event officially begins Friday night with the 46th annual Book Prizes, honoring Amy Tan for lifetime achievement and recognizing 61 literary works.



The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returns to the USC campus this weekend, transforming the university into the nation's largest literary gathering.

The event brings together a massive collection of authors, celebrities, and exhibitors for a two-day celebration of storytelling.

What we know:

The festival features more than 550 storytellers and 350 exhibitors spread across eight outdoor stages.

Programming includes the Ideas Exchange series, where Lionel Richie will discuss his memoir "Truly" on Sunday.

Other notable appearances include Sarah Jessica Parker discussing the novel "The Radiant Dark" on Saturday and Larry David discussing the making of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on Sunday.

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Admission to the grounds is free, though "Friend of the Festival" packages are available for those seeking reserved seating and parking.

What they're saying:

Organizers have highlighted the evolution of the festival with the addition of the Audiobook and Podcast Stage presented by Spotify.

This new addition features industry voices like Times writer Christopher Goffard and novelist Shelby Van Pelt.

Additionally, the Times Food Stage will offer a unique culinary experience, including a demonstration by Cassandra Peterson (Elvira) from her "Cookbook From Hell."

What's next:

Following the Friday night awards ceremony, where 61 works will be recognized across 13 categories, the festival will run through Sunday evening.

Beyond literature, attendees can look forward to film and television previews, such as a look at Hulu’s "Rivals" accompanied by a discussion with the show's producer and cast.

What you can do:

While general admission is free, attendees are encouraged to visit the official festival website to browse the full schedule of nearly 100 panels.

Those interested in guaranteed access to specific discussions or on-campus parking should look into purchasing "Friend of the Festival" packages before arriving at the USC campus.