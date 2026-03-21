LA Times Festival of Books 2026: Lionel Richie, Sarah Jessica Parker to headline

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The Brief The 31st annual Festival of Books will take place April 18-19 at the University of Southern California, featuring 550+ writers and 350+ exhibitors. Major appearances include Lionel Richie discussing his memoir, Sarah Jessica Parker on "The Radiant Dark," and Larry David discussing the making of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The festival debuts an Audiobook and Podcast Stage presented by Spotify and expanded programming for the romance and fantasy genres.



The Los Angeles Times has announced the return of its premier literary event to the USC campus this April, featuring a massive roster of over 550 participants including Lionel Richie, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Larry David for a weekend of panels, screenings, and live performances.

What we know:

The 2026 festival remains a free community event, though specific "Friend of the Festival" packages and tickets for select Bovard Auditorium events are available for purchase.

The weekend officially kicks off on Friday, April 17, with the 46th annual Book Prizes, where Amy Tan will receive the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement.

Attendees can expect eight outdoor stages, including the LA Times Stage, Children’s Stage, and a Food Stage featuring demos from Cassandra Peterson (Elvira).

New to this year's installment is the Audiobook and Podcast Stage, reflecting the industry's shift toward digital storytelling.

High-profile "page to screen" events will also offer sneak peeks at upcoming series like Prime Video’s "The House of the Spirits" and Hulu's "The Testaments."

What they're saying:

The festival organizers highlighted the diversity of this year's talent, ranging from literary giants to pop culture icons.

Regarding the programming, the announcement notes, "the weekend festival will feature esteemed authors and cultural luminaries, spanning literary heavyweights, performers, celebrity authors, poets, politicians and journalists."

Individual participants are already generating buzz, such as Larry David's session with Lorraine Ali.

What you can do:

If you are planning to attend, general admission is free and does not require a ticket.

However, for those wanting a guaranteed seat at indoor panels or looking to support the event, "Friend of the Festival" packages are currently on sale.

You can also browse the full list of the 61 Book Prize finalists at latimes.com/BookPrizes to prepare for the awards ceremony.