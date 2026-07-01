LA woman charged with felony assault in violent attack on street vendor

The Brief Harmunie Heaven Church, 19, faces three felony charges following a violent dispute with a 60-year-old street vendor in downtown Los Angeles. The June 15 altercation reportedly escalated from a verbal argument over a hot dog purchase into a physical attack on vendor Arabelia Martinez. Church pleaded not guilty and faces over seven years in prison if convicted.



A 19-year-old woman faces felony charges after allegedly attacking a 60-year-old street vendor during a dispute over a hot dog in downtown Los Angeles.

What we know:

The incident happened on June 15 outside the FIGat7th shopping center on the 700 block of Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Harmunie Heaven Church allegedly engaged in a verbal dispute with long-time street vendor Arabelia Martinez before launching a physical assault.

Video shows Martinez was thrown to the ground, dragged by her hair, and repeatedly punched in the head, leaving her with visible bruises and head injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect arrested in violent attack on street vendor in downtown LA

Church was arrested and has been charged with one felony count each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, aggravated battery, and vandalism.

During her arraignment on June 29, Church pleaded not guilty to all counts.

In response to the assault, Martinez’s son, Tino Garcia, launched a GoFundMe campaign that has raised over $145,000 to cover medical, psychological, and therapy costs for his mother.

What they're saying:

"Street vendors and small business owners deserve to work without fear of violence or intimidation," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "This was an alleged brutal attack on a member of our community, and we are hopeful the victim makes a full recovery from her injuries. Our office will aggressively prosecute those who target vulnerable victims and small business owners, and we will seek to hold the defendant fully accountable for this senseless act of violence."

According to Tino Garcia, the confrontation began when the woman demanded to see a permit and used derogatory language. "My mom said that she said, 'sweetie, like, do you want a hot dog? I'll give you a hot dog, like. I got you, like you don't have to pay for it. It's on the house.' And she said ‘no,' like and then that's when she said something along the lines of like, you know, ‘speak English and you know go back to Mexico.’"

Following the arrest, the Martinez family issued a statement expressing gratitude: "We are incredibly relieved to share that the individual who assaulted our mom is now in custody. We are deeply grateful to Detectives Roman and Aguirre of the LAPD... Our mom is home resting, and we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity you have shown us."

What's next:

Church's bail has been set at $105,000, and she faces up to seven years and eight months in state prison if convicted.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LAPD Central Station at 213-486-6606.