Downtown LA street vendor assault captured on viral video sparks outrage

The Brief A viral video shows 62-year-old street vendor Arabelia Martinez being thrown to the ground, dragged by her hair, and having her food cart destroyed in downtown LA. Martinez's son alleges the attacker used racial slurs and attempted extortion, while an online video counter-claim alleges the vendor initiated the conflict by refusing service. The Los Angeles Police Department is actively investigating the battery, while a GoFundMe campaign for Martinez has raised over $118,000.



A violent altercation in downtown Los Angeles has sparked community outrage and a massive wave of financial support after a video of a 62-year-old street vendor being assaulted went viral.

What we know:

The altercation occurred on June 15 around 4 p.m. on the 700 block of Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles, where Arabelia Martinez has operated a hot dog stand for years.

Video of the incident shows Martinez being tackled to the ground, dragged by her hair, and her equipment being destroyed.

Following the attack, Martinez suffered visible injuries, including bruises and a welt on her head.

A GoFundMe campaign established by her son, Tino Garcia, has raised more than $118,000 toward a $120,000 goal to fund her therapy, mental health support, and recovery.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Central Station has confirmed they are actively investigating the incident as a battery.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect remains unknown to authorities, and the LAPD has not publicly confirmed whether the woman posting defense videos on social media is the official suspect.

What they're saying:

Tino Garcia, the vendor's son, detailed the moments leading up to the physical fight, stating that the woman told his mother she needed a permit and tried to extort money.

"My mom said that she said, 'sweetie, like, do you want a hot dog? I'll give you a hot dog, like. I got you, like you don't have to pay for it. It's on the house.' And she said ‘no,' like and then that's when she said something along the lines of like, you know, ‘speak English and you know go back to Mexico.’"

Garcia expressed gratitude on the fundraising page.

"Since sharing what happened, so many kind and generous people around the world have already reached out wanting to help — and it has truly meant the world to our family. All funds raised will go directly toward therapy and professional support so she can begin to heal emotionally and mentally."

The other side:

An unidentified woman on TikTok claiming to be the other individual involved denied using racial slurs or asking about permits, claiming Martinez refused her service based on her race.

"When I walked up to her, I had money. She told me, ‘Me no serve your people.’ So yes, I retaliated, and I put Chamoy on her hot dogs. But I did nothing physical to her, to her physically, to her. Maybe to her belongings, but not to her. She physically attacked me first."

The woman further questioned the motives behind the video release, stating, "They are using this as a platform to make more money."

What's next:

The LAPD will continue analyzing the video footage and social media accounts to positively identify the suspect.

Garcia indicated that the funds raised will be deployed immediately to assist his mother with professional emotional and psychological healing before she considers returning to work.

What you can do:

The LAPD is urging anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to contact the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606.