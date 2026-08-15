Spurned boyfriend pleads guilty to 2024 quadruple murder, arson in Lancaster

The Brief Miguel Diego Sandoval, 21, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and related charges in a fatal November 2024 home invasion and arson in Lancaster. Driven by revenge following the end of a romantic relationship, Sandoval killed four young adults and three pets while trapping two others inside the burning home. Sandoval faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, with formal sentencing scheduled for November 17 in Los Angeles.



A man has pleaded guilty to the November 2024 murders of four people inside a Lancaster home before setting the house on fire.

Prosecutors said 21-year-old Miguel Diego Sandoval carried out the targeted attack as revenge after the end of a romantic relationship with one of the victim's relatives.

What we know:

Sandoval pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder by lying in wait.

He also admitted to one count each of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, and arson of an inhabited structure, alongside three counts of animal cruelty and two counts of child abuse.

The backstory:

On November 16, 2024, Sandoval waited outside a residence on North Tabler Avenue until the people inside were asleep, entered the house, and fatally shot Janvi Maquindang, 21, Christine Aca-ac, 25, Edwin Garcia, 24, and Matthew Montebello, 21.

Sandoval then set the home on fire, killing the family's three dogs and trapping two uninjured minors, including a 16-year-old who called 911 from a locked bedroom before being rescued by sheriff's deputies.

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(L-R) Christine Aca-ac, Edwin Garcia, Janvi Maquindang, and Matthew Montebello / Photos courtesy GoFundMe

What we don't know:

Court records do not disclose the exact sequence of movements Sandoval made inside the home prior to lighting the fire, nor the specific investigative leads that initially linked him to the scene before his arrest by Los Angeles County homicide detectives.

What they're saying:

"The defendant was jilted when he broke up with his boyfriend and then did something unimaginable when he killed four innocent people," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. "This was a calculated act of violence that left a void for the victims’ families that can never be filled. Rest assured this guilty plea will result in a lifetime prison sentence."

What's next:

Sandoval is scheduled to be formally sentenced on November 17.