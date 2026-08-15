Ventura chiropractor sentenced to 6 years for sexual battery

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The Brief Fernando Juarez Gomez Jr. of Oxnard was sentenced to six years in state prison for committing sexual battery against patients. A jury convicted Gomez of five felony counts involving four female victims, with an aggravating factor of abusing a position of trust, alongside a guilty plea for battery against a fifth victim. The illicit conduct occurred between 2022 and 2024 at Limitless Functional Therapy in Ventura before detectives arrested Gomez on March 21, 2024.



A former Ventura chiropractor has been sentenced to six years in state prison after being convicted of sexually abusing multiple female patients under the guise of providing medical treatment.

What we know:

Fernando Juarez Gomez Jr., the owner of the now-closed Limitless Functional Therapy in Ventura, inappropriately touched female patients in intimate areas unrelated to legitimate chiropractic care, according to the district attorneys office.

A jury convicted him on June 24, 2026, of five felony counts of sexual battery involving four female victims.

The court found true an aggravating factor that Gomez took advantage of a position of trust.

Additionally, Gomez pleaded guilty to one count of battery involving a fifth victim.

What they're saying:

"The defendant told these young women that his methods would eliminate their pain and help them achieve their athletic goals," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Twyla Atmore. "Instead, he touched the most intimate parts of their bodies for his own sexual gratification under the guise of therapeutic treatment. The jury’s verdict and today’s sentence send a clear message that his behavior was unacceptable."